GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 594,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 2,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,288. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.