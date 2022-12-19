GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 594,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics
In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 2,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,288. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.