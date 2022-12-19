Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $176.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.