GensoKishi Metaverse Hits Market Capitalization of $331.87 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $331.87 million and $622,544.14 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $866.94 or 0.05279927 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00489242 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.67 or 0.28987858 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

