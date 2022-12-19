Gas Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Gas has a total market cap of $124.27 million and $4.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00012638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $893.11 or 0.05348757 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00485015 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.43 or 0.28737354 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.