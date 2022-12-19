Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,693. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.