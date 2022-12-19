Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 473,949 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,871. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gambling.com Group

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

