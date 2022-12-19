FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.68 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $324.09 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

