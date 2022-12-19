Fruth Investment Management Sells 384 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 350,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at $75.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

