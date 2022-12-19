FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP Sells $40,220.10 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. 10,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of 436.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

