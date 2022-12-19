Fragasso Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $441,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $23.84 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

