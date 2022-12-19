Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.67 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92.

