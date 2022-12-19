First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Increased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,304. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

