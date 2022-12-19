Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 407,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 434,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.05. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,237. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.