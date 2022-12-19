Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

