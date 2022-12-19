Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00008024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.00 million and $749,568.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00376220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00873183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00094827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00605708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00268141 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,655,692 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

