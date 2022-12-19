ERC20 Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $43.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00220197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00732514 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

