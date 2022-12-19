Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERASGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 4832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Erasca Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at $100,779,147.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $79,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erasca

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.