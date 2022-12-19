Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 4832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $79,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
