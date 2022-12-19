Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 4832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Erasca Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

Institutional Trading of Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at $100,779,147.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $79,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

