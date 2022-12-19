Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Gap Up to $22.34

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $23.01. Ennis shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 219 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ennis by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

