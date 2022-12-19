Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 2.8 %

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,550. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -28.24%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

