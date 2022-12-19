eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $454.65 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $454.65 million and $5.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00603208 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00274894 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00044743 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,256,248,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,256,285,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
