Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 22,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.