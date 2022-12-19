Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

