Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 316,874 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,874 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $34,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.47. 11,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,521. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

