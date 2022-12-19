Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,379. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

