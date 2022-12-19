Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.45. 35,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

