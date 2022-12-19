Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $10.01 on Monday, reaching $821.78. 3,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,435. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $810.63 and a 200 day moving average of $726.83.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

