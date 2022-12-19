Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 9,574,496 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

