Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,718,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 758,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

CSX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. 94,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,128,115. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

