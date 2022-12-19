DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,128. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

