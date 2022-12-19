Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.73% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 7,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,563. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.