Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 7.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

