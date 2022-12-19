Dent Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $60.99 million and $3.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $893.11 or 0.05348757 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00485015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.43 or 0.28737354 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

