Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,453 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.18. 37,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,690. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

