David Kirn Sells 32,933 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of FDMT stock traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 423,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.84. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

