David Kirn Sells 32,933 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 11.2 %
Shares of FDMT stock traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 423,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.84. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
