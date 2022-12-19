David A. Duffield Sells 102,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $280.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

