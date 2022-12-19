Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $4,122,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $262.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.