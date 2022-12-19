Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 5.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.06. 31,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,868. The stock has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.