Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $7.86

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $7.58. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 3,044 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

