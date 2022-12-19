Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

CMI traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.22. 2,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,269. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average of $220.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

