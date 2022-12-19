Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $50,016.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $50,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRNX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 333,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,358. The company has a market capitalization of $832.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

