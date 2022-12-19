Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $50,016.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $50,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CRNX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 333,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,358. The company has a market capitalization of $832.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $28.95.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
