Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Up 2.6%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.02. 1,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 360,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

CRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

In other Crescent Energy news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandi Kendall bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

