Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.99

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 23388910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Several brokerages recently commented on CS. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
