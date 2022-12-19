Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.99

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 23388910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 146,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

