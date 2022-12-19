CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Harley G. Lappin Sells 2,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Harley G. Lappin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $22,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,475 shares in the company, valued at $820,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CoreCivic Trading Up 5.1 %
CXW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.
Institutional Trading of CoreCivic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CoreCivic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CoreCivic by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.