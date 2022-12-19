CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Harley G. Lappin Sells 2,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Harley G. Lappin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $22,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,475 shares in the company, valued at $820,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Trading Up 5.1 %

CXW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CoreCivic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CoreCivic by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

