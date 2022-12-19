Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.46

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 26893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CTS. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.