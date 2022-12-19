Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.84. 63,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

