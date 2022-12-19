Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,818. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.