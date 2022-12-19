Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 872 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

