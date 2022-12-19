Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $46.65 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,433.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00384138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00875737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00091631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00601441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00275202 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0234372 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $991,396.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.