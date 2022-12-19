Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.08. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.65.

Get Clean Energy Fuels Corp alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.