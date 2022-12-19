Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,717,976 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 257,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

